Sweetwater County extended forecast: January 7, 2022

January 7, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values will be as low as zero. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 1. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 28.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.