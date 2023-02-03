Sweetwater County extended weather conditions for February 3, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. South wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming light and variable.

Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind is around 8 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. West-southwest wind around 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.