Sweetwater County extended weather for December 4, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 1 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 20. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.