Sweetwater County extended weather for January 8, 2024

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy.

Friday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.