Sweetwater County extended weather for June 7, 2022

June 7, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph and increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.