Sweetwater County extended weather for March 23, 2022

March 23, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sponsor

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.