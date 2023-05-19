Sweetwater County extended weather for May 19, 2023

Today – Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 70. East-northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north at 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North-northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 77. East-southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.