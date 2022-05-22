Sweetwater County extended weather for May 22, 2022

May 22, 2022 – Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a north northeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.