Sweetwater County extended weather for May 24, 2022

May 24, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west-northwest at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Memorial Day – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.