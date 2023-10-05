Sweetwater County extended weather for October 5, 2023

Today – Areas of frost before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Friday – Areas of frost between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. East-northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday Night – Areas of frost after 5 am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. East-northeast wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday – Widespread frost, mainly before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Areas of frost after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight.

Sunday – Areas of frost before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Columbus Day – Areas of frost before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.