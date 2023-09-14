Sweetwater County extended weather for September 14, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East-northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. East-northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 42. East-northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west at 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming south-southwest in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 45.

Tuesday – Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44. Breezy.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.