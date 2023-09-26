Sweetwater County extended weather for September 26, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming south in the evening.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west-southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Light south-southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. West wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Breezy.

Sunday – There is a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.