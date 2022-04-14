Sweetwater County extended weather forecast: April 13 – April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County expanded forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly between 9 pm and 3 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.