Sweetwater County extended weather forecast: April 2 – April 3, 2023

Today – Snow showers. Widespread blowing snow after noon. High near 33. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible.

Tonight – Snow showers. Widespread blowing snow. Low around 20. Windy, with a northeast wind of 17 to 26 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Tuesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 9 am. Widespread blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 20 mph becoming east-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. South wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.