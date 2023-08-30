Sweetwater County extended weather forecast: August 29 – August 30, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. West wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a south wind of 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 16 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Labor Day – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 74.