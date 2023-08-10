Sweetwater County extended weather forecast: August 9 – August 10, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west-southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday– Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.