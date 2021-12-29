Sweetwater County Extended Weather Forecast: December 29, 2021

December 29, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

New Year’s Day – Patchy blowing snow during the afternoon. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 9. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.