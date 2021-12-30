Sweetwater County Extended Weather Forecast: December 30, 2021

December 30, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -20. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

New Year’s Day – Patchy blowing snow after 1 pm. Sunny, with a high near 11. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 20. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.