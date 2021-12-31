Sweetwater County extended weather forecast: December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated snow showers before 4 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 22. West wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind around 8 mph.

New Year’s Day – Patchy blowing snow after 1 pm. Sunny, with a high near 12. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -1. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Windy.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.