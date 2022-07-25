Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for June 25, 2022

July 25, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southeast wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming east at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a north northwest wind of 13 to 16 mph, becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.