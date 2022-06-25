Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for 6/25/22

June 25, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.