Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 1, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming north-northeast at 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Monday – Snow showers. High near 35. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches is possible.

Monday Night – Snow showers. Low around 19. Windy, with a northeast wind of 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a north-northeast wind of 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.