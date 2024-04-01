Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 1, 2024

Today – Isolated snow showers between 10 am and 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North-northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 51. Light southwest wind becoming west at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 33. West-southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south-southeast after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.