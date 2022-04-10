Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 10, 2022

April 10, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers between 1 pm and 3 pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then rain and snow likely between 7 pm and 8 pm, then snow after 8 pm. Low around 24. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Tuesday – Snow, mainly before 1 pm. High near 37. Windy, with a west northwest wind of 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy, with a west northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.