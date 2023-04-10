Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 10, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 6 mph is becoming calm.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 24. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 25.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 51.