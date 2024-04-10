Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 10, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a northwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 35. West wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming south-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy.