Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 11, 2022

April 11, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight – Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 11 pm. Low around 23. Windy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Tuesday Night– A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Windy, with a west wind of 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west wind of 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind of 19 to 24 mph and decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.