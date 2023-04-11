Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 11, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain showers before 8 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8 am and 10 am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Blustery.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 33.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.