Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 11, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming south-southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.