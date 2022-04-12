Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 12, 2022

April 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Isolated snow showers between 1 pm and 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph and increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph and decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.