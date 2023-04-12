Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 12, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy, with a south wind of 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 22. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low of around 26.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.