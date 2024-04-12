Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 12, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south-southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming south-southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.