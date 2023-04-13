Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 13, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west-southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 25. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Breezy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.