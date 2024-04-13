Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 13, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light south-southeast wind becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 31. Blustery.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.