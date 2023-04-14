Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 14, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 33. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of rain showers before 9 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 am and 10 am, then a chance of rain showers after 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.