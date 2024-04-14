Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 14, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south, 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 5 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 26 mph, decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11 am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Blustery.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.