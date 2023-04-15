Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 15, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 33. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers between 10 am and 3 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Breezy.

Wednesday– A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday– A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.