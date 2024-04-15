Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 15, 2024

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.