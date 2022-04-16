Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 16, 2022

April 16, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers between 1 pm and 3 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Windy, with an east wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming west at 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Scattered rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 1 am, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming south southeast at 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 68. East southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph and increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.