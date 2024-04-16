Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 16, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind of 19 to 24 mph, decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers between 10 am and 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind of 19 to 24 mph, becoming north 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night -Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Blustery.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

