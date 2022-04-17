Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 17, 2022

April 17, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph becoming northeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a south southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph becoming west at 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.