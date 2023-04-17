Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 17, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers after 3am, mixing with snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Scattered rain and snow showers before 5pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.