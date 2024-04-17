Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 17, 2024

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind of 19 to 24 mph, becoming north 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.