Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 18, 2022

April 18, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11 pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west wind of 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming southeast 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Friday – A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 11 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 pm and 1 am, then a chance of snow showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.