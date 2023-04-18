Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 18, 2023

Tuesday – Scattered rain and snow showers before 3 pm, then rain showers likely between 3 pm and 5 pm, then scattered snow showers after 5 pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 24. Blustery.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 25.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 31.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.