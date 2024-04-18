Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 18, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 49. East-northeast wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. East wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a north-northwest wind of 10 to 17 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 58. East-northeast wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.