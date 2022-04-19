Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 19, 2022

April 19, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Windy, with a west wind of 14 to 19 mph and increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming south southeast at 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest at 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 19 to 24 mph and decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south southeast wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sponsor

Friday Night – Rain showers likely before 1 am, then rain and snow showers likely between 1 am and 2 am, then snow showers likely after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.