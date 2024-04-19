Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 19, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a north-northwest wind of 10 to 18 mph, becoming east-northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 59. East-northeast wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph, decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Breezy.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.