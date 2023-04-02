Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 2, 2023

Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 11 p.m today until 6 p.m. Tuesday

Today – A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – Snow showers, mainly after 11 pm. Low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming north-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Monday – Snow showers. High near 35. East-northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches is possible.

Monday Night – Snow showers. Low around 20. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 11 to 16 mph becoming north 19 to 24 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches is possible.

Tuesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a north wind of 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.