Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for April 2, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West-southwest wind around 7 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south wind of 13 to 18 mph, increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. Windy.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

